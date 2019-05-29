News

I-90 westbound exit blocked in 7 car crash

Posted: May 28, 2019 06:04 PM PDT

The exit for Maple on I-90 going westbound is blocked for a seven car crash with minor injuries. 

Tow trucks have been called, said WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney in a tweet. 

This is a developing story. 

