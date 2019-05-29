I-90 westbound exit blocked in 7 car crash
The exit for Maple on I-90 going westbound is blocked for a seven car crash with minor injuries.
Tow trucks have been called, said WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney in a tweet.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 29, 2019
WB I90 at Maple right lane is blocked for a 7 car, minor injury crash.
Tow trucks have been called. #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/N4gqrh7lDC
This is a developing story.
