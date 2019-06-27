I-90 Hamilton ramps are nearly complete

WSDOT Hamilton has been under renovation for a year. All that's left is some concrete pouring and hydromilling .

WSDOT Hamilton has been under renovation for a year. All that's left is some concrete pouring and hydromilling .

SPOKANE, Wash. - The I-90 freeway ramps at Hamilton have been under construction for the better part of a year, pushing traffic through Second Avenue and rerouting commuters through a maze of detours on the lower South Hill.

In about a month's time, the wait will be over, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

First two pictures are the new Hamilton ramp to I-90 with the final concrete pour now curing. Second two pics are a month ago when they were still hydromilling the surface. About a month of work left till reopening. #ThrowbackThursday #tbt pic.twitter.com/WoxbKBqgyG — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 27, 2019

Earlier in the year, the deadline for reopening was delayed. The repairs were much more extensive than crews anticipated, as they had to replace the rebar before pouring the concrete.

Originally, the bridges were built in the early 1970s and have fallen into disrepair, requiring frequent maintenance. The DOT opted to remodel the ramps, providing a much smoother entry onto I-90.

Construction is slated to finish in late July.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.