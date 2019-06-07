I-90 back open following semi rollover near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Ellensburg are back open following a single semi rollover collision Friday morning.
According to a release, 24-year-old Cole Pattee, of Payette, Idaho, was going too fast while entering eastbound I-90 from exit 106, causing the semi to roll.
Cleanup crews are now trying to remove the truck, as well as the debris that spilled, but said all lane are now back open. Troopers urge drivers to use extreme caution as crews are sill in the area.
Pattee was not injured, he was cited for speeding.
