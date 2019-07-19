Hyslop assumes office as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Worley man sentenced for theft from the Benewah Market

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington assumed office for a second term on Thursday.

William D. Hyslop was nominated by President Trump for the position, and confirmed by the United States Senate on June 27.

Hyslop initially joined Lukins & Annis, P.S. in 1980 and became a principal in the firm in 1984. He served as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington for two years before returning to the firm.

He is admitted to practice in the US District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Washington, as well as the District of Idaho in the Ninth Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals, and before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A graduate of WSU in 1973, Hyslop went on to receive his Master’s Degree from the University of Washington and earned his Law Degree at Gonzaga.

In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, Hyslop said, “It is with great honor and humility that I assume this office for a second term. I look forward to supporting our justice system, working with law enforcement at all levels, and to maintaining and preserving the fine reputation this office has for upholding the law and administering equal justice for all."

