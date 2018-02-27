Husband and wife arrested for drug trafficking and weapon possession

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

RIGGINS, Idaho - On February 23, Melanie A. Huntley and Sean D. Huntley, both 50-years-old, of Lake Stevens, WA, were arrested for Felony drug trafficking.

Sergeant Craig Hoodman and Corporal Mike Chlebowski were on routine patrol in the Riggins area when the team stopped a 2011 Ford PU on Main Street.



While Sergeant Hoodman was talking with the occupants, Corporal Chlebowski deployed Police Service Dog Nation on an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

Nation alerted them to the presence of narcotics and the occupants were asked to exit the vehicle.

A cursory search of the vehicle yielded 35.15 grams of Methamphetamine, 47.04 grams of Heroin, paraphernalia and $2,100.00 in cash.

The vehicle was seized as evidence and taken to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Building where it was secured.

On Monday morning, Sergeant Hoodman was granted a search warrant and the vehicle was thoroughly searched.

Additional Methamphetamine, Heroin and paraphernalia were located in addition to Amphetamine, Marijuana, an unidentified substance and firearms.

Additional charges may be filed as Sean Huntley is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having firearms.

The Huntley’s were each booked in on charges of Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $25,000.00 for Sean Huntley and $10,000.00 for Melanie Huntley. Both remain incarcerated in the Idaho County Jail.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office has requested that Idaho County Prosecuting Attorney Kirk MacGregor file for civil forfeiture of the 2011 Ford PU and the $2,100.00 in cash.