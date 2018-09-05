Huntington Park to be closed Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Don't plan on visiting Huntington Park in downtown Spokane on Monday. The park that offers a great view of the falls will be closed.

Avista says it will shutdown the park so a crane can be assembled.

The crane will be used to move the large amounts of cobble and gravel that have accumulated upstream of the dam and place it back into the river below the dam.

Approximately every other year, or as necessary, Avista moves the rocks, in accordance with federal and state permits, which can damage the intake structure and interfere with power production.

“Public safety and protecting the surrounding environment are Avista’s top priorities as we do this work,” said Speed Fitzhugh, Spokane River License Manager for Avista. “Redistributing the materials back into the river will allow them to continue to serve as a potential gravel source for trout spawning habitat in the Spokane River system.”

The project is expected to take two weeks.

Once the work is complete the park will need to be closed again in order to dis-assemble the crane.