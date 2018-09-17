News

Hundreds of coats donated on first day of Coats 4 Kids drive

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 09:49 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 09:49 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - KXLY 4 News is teaming up with the community once again to gather and distribute coats for children in our community. 

Coats 4 Kids started Sunday at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. People could get a free fair ticket for their child by donating a new or gently used coat. 

About 300 coats were donated, which marks a great start to this year's coat drive. 

KXLY will be posting future coat drop locations soon. If your business or organization is interested in having a coat drop box, come to the KXLY 4 News studios at 500 W. Boone for a donation kit. 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS