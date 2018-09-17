Hundreds of coats donated on first day of Coats 4 Kids drive
SPOKANE, Wash. - KXLY 4 News is teaming up with the community once again to gather and distribute coats for children in our community.
Coats 4 Kids started Sunday at the Spokane County Interstate Fair. People could get a free fair ticket for their child by donating a new or gently used coat.
About 300 coats were donated, which marks a great start to this year's coat drive.
KXLY will be posting future coat drop locations soon. If your business or organization is interested in having a coat drop box, come to the KXLY 4 News studios at 500 W. Boone for a donation kit.
