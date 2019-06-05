Hundreds of Centennial Trail medallions have been stolen and damaged

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Friends of the Centennial Trail and the Spokane Police department are investigating the theft and damage to hundreds of the Brass trail medallions that are placed along the centennial trail.

Recently, two local recycling centers have reported large numbers of the medallions being brought in to be recycled.

In some cases the medallions have had their unique information ground off in an attempt to conceal what they were, and where they were taken from.

Today Friends of the Centennial Trail will be working to get an account of the damage and loss. Then they will begin the process of determining what it will take to replace them.

