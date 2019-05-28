Hundreds gather at Washington State Veterans Cemetery to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It was a somber gathering at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, as hundreds gathered to pay their respects to the fallen.

"Today we remember the fathers and mothers, the sons and daughters who accepted the call of duty and protected the United States of America," said Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, speaking at the ceremony.

The event was kicked off by a lively medley of each of the branches military songs and a missing man flyover formation.

"To me it's about coming out here and giving grace to friends and family we know and all the others who gave their lives and or service to our country," said Thomas Grieb, a retired submariner and hospital corpsman.

He had a number of graves to visit, but noted he was there to pay respect to all of the fallen.

"To let everyone here know, that they aren't forgotten," he said.

Memorial Day in Eastern Washington was met with a beautiful sunshine-filled morning and the wind kept the flags flying.

"Though there are no words to properly honour them, their memories will live on in the community around them," said McMorris Rodgers.

Tear-stained faces, sad, but certainly many of them also prideful were a common sight amongst the graves as respects were paid, a personal moment spent in silence.

"They gave their lives for us," said Grieb.

Memorial Day was made a national holiday in 1971, and is celebrated on the final Monday of the month of May.

