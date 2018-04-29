Hundreds come out for Spring Compost Fair in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather cooperated on Saturday to allow hundreds of folks to attend the annual Spring Compost Fair and Arbor Day celebration at John A. Finch Arboretum in Spokane.

Residents visited a number of booths and learned from master composters how to set up a composting system at home. There were several examples of different systems, including ones you can buy or make at home.

The most popular exhibit was the vermicomposter exhibit, where folks learned how worms compost up to seven times their body weight in a day.

"It becomes something that we would make trash, and turn it into something that we can use," said master composter Jim Teeter. "If you are any kind of gardener or flower grower, its something that you would pay money for."

Attendees left the fair with a composter of their own thanks to a grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The event was all about raising awareness that composting is a great way to divert organic waste away from landfills and dumps.

"Something like 35 percent of the items that go into our waste stream can be composted," said master composter Tiana Luke. "That is a huge component of our waste everyday."