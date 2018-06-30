Hundreds attend immigration rally in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people attended an immigration rally in Grant Park at 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Facebook event for the hour-long rally, the focus was "not simply on a protest, but on community engagement and education."

The event also listed several action items for the rally:

We demand that the Trump Administration account for what is happening to all children and families in immigration custody, including the thousands who have already been separated.

Acknowledge that Human Rights and human dignity are not and should not be partisan issues.

Call for Washington State and Spokane County to not collaborate with or facilitate immigration enforcement, detention, or deportation.

Continue to call out your friends and family who either try to justify or downplay what is happening to immigrants. Don’t be a silent bystander. Silence is complicity.

Support Immigration Bills: Keep Families Together Act. Fair Day in Court for Kids Act. HELP Separated Children Act. Keep Family Values at the Border Act.

