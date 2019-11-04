Humane Society to host 20th annual 'Furrball' at the Davenport Grand

Spokane Humane Society

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Humane Society is preparing for their 20th annual 'Furrball,' just under two weeks away.

Furrball is a 550-seat gala at the Davenport Grand Hotel, originally known as Tux and Tails. The event will kick off on November 16.

There will be a cocktail hour, a three-course dinner, live auctions, silent auctions, and then a showcase of adoptable dogs and cats.

Only the most formal of formal wear is expected – this is a fancy, swanky night, after all. Tables at the event sit 10 people, and guests must be 21 years old, at least.

Tickets are $125, and you can find more information on the Humane Society's website.