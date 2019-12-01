Humane Society needs help raising $50k by the end of the year

Spokane Humane Society

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Humane Society is looking for some help raising money to restore their big barn.

In a Facebook post, they asked for help raising $50,000 before the end of the year. The barn in question will be undergoing a restoration, which will turn it into a training center for people and dogs, according to the organization.

It will have bathrooms and roll-up doors to outdoor seating, as well.

This plea comes after an initial $50,000 donation from the Washington Trust Bank, and the Humane Society wants to match this donation.