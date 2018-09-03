Human remains found in Enumclaw may be linked to missing man

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Human remains found near Bass Lake over the weekend may belong to an Enumclaw man who has been missing since 2017.

Investigators came across the remains on Saturday morning after a tip was posted to a Facebook page dedicated to finding Kristian Burnstad, a 33-year-old Enumclaw man who has been missing since 2017.

The remains were found on a four-acre lot located just two doors down from where Burnstad lived with his mother. Burnstad was last seen at his home on February 7, 2017.

While detectives aren't yet certain the remains belong to him, his family and friends strongly believe that is the case. Friends and family recall Burnstad as a straight-A student who had recently made some bad choices in his life.

An identification on the remains is expected this week upon more information from the medical examiner.