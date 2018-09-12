Local doctors recommend getting flu shots as soon as possible

SPOKANE, Wash. - Flu season is looming and doctors are urging you to get your flu shot, especially after a rough season last year.

Now, there's a new way to get your child vaccinated.

Spokane Public Schools will partner with an organization called Healthy Schools to offer free in-school flu vaccinations starting mid-October, as long as parents give the go-ahead. The move marks the first time students will be able to get shots in-school without their parents standing by.

Parents can fill out the consent forms online, but should watch their kids' backpacks too, as registration forms will be coming home as well. Parents should return completed forms to the district.

The free in-school flu shots are part of a push by the district to make vaccinations as convenient as possible.

"Really, it's a choice for each family to make," said district spokesperson Brian Coddington. "We want to make sure that it's convenient and accessible to all families, regardless of cost."

Epidemiologist Malia Nogle encourages parents, kids and everyone in between to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

"It's never too early to get your flu shot -- they are widely available from many different sources -- pharmacies, doctors offices," said Nogle. "Once flu season gets here, the virus is circulating and if you don't have that protection, you are more susceptible to getting the flu."

Several local grocery stores and pharmacies are offering flu shots:

Albertsons: N Indian Trail, N Nevada, E 57th Ave

CVS Pharmacy: N Newport Hwy, S Regal St

Safeway: W Wellesley, W Northwest Blvd, W Francis, E Mission, N Newport Hwy, N Market St, E 29th Ave

The Medicine Shoppe: W Northwest Blvd

The Panhandle Health District is also set to offer flu vaccines at its walk-in clinic and at its after-hours flu clinics every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. You can also make an appointment with the PHD to set up a flu shot.

Nogle said you can never be too prepared for a flu season.

"I like to say expect the unexpected for the flu season," Nogle said. "Last year we had a very rough flu season, much worse than the year before."

The U.S. saw its most pediatric flu deaths last season, with 172 lives lost. While Nogle says the flu vaccine is not 100 percent effective, some protection is better than none. Since children are an at-risk group, access is everything for Spokane Public Schools.

To find the nearest flu vaccine provider near you, click here.