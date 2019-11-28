News

How much turkey does it take to feed a college football team?

PULLMAN, Wash. - How much turkey does it take to feed an entire college football team? 

It turns out, 133 pounds. That’s according to Washington State University Director of Broadcast Operations Matt Chazanow, who broke down the Cougs’ Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday. 

In a tweet, Chazanow said it's taking 92 pounds of mashed potatoes, 30 pounds of ham, and 36 pies to feed the hungry football players. 

