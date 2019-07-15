How did local basketball stars perform in the NBA summer league?

LAS VEGAS - The NBA summer league is coming to a close, and former local college basketball stars have been fighting to earn their place on an NBA roster. Here's a look at how these players have performed over the last few days:

Rui Hachimura C (Gonzaga) – Washington Wizards

The Wizards took Hachimura with the 9th pick of the draft, and he's wasted no time proving it was a good move.

He played three games in the summer tournament, averaging 31.7 minutes, and putting up towering stat lines- he's averaging 19.3 points on 50% shooting, as well as 7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

In his most recent outing he lead the Wizards to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He shot an incredibly efficient 9 of 12 for 25 points, and went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

He's also becoming an international icon. Born in Japan, Hachimura has a huge Japanese following. The NBA distributed 61 media credentials to Japanese media outlets, which despite summer league games featuring the Chinese and Croatian national teams, is the largest media presence from outside the US in the history of the summer league tournament.

Brandon Clarke PF (Gonzaga) – Memphis Grizzlies

Selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 21st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Clarke was traded to Memphis immediately.

NBA.com listed Clarke as a summer standout after he tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks as the grizzlies upset the No 1. seed Boston Celtics in the quarter final.

On Sunday Clarke put up 23 points and 14 rebounds in an overtime win against the Pelicans.

He will be playing in the summer league championship as the Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 6 P.M.

Zach Norvell Jr. SG (Gonzaga) – Los Angeles Lakers

Norvell left GU early and was not selected in the 2019 NBA draft. On July 1st he signed a Two-Contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and their G-League affiliate.

He wasted no time establishing himself as a clutch performer, as hit a game winning three pointer to beat the Sacramento Kings 99-97 in on July 3rd.

In the tournament Norvell is averaging 12 points per game on 25 minutes.

Tyler Harvey G (Eastern Washington) - Memphis Grizzlies

Harvey has supplied some clutch performances for the Grizzlies as a teammate of Brandon Clarke. In Sunday night's semifinal game against New Orleans, he hit a stepback three to tie the game and go to overtime, where Memphis pulled out the win. He's averaging 14.3 ppg in 23.7 minutes per game, shooting at a 42% clip from the field.

Johnathan Williams PF (Gonzaga) – Houston Rockets

Williams went undrafted in 2018, but signed with Lakers after playing on their summer league team. He was released in mid October, but signed a two-way contract with their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. On March 9th Williams scored his career high of 18 points as the Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics 107-120.

This season he has joined the Houston Rockets summer league team, and is still trying to find himself in a permanent role on an NBA roster.

Williams has shot an efficient 55% from the field, and averages 8.4 points and 6 rebounds per game. In his last outing he played 32 minutes, recording 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in a 105-95 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Josh Perkins G (Gonzaga) – Charlotte Hornets

Gonzaga's all-time assist leader was not selected in the 2019 NBA draft, but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets. In an exhibit 10 contract Perkins joins the Hornets in a non-guaranteed contract, and earns a bonus of up to 50,000 if he stays with Charlotte's G League team for at least 60 days.

Perkins is receiving solid playing time, averaging about 21 minutes per game. In his four games played, he's shot 9/26, averaging 7 points, as well as 3 assists and 1 steal per game.

Robert Franks Jr. F (WSU) – Charlotte Hornets

The star forward went undrafted after an impressive career at WSU, but signed a two way contract with the Hornets and their G League affiliate the Greensboro Swarm.

Franks has seen low usage so far in the summer league. He's averaging 2.7 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 8.7 minutes in the three games he's played. He's only attempted 9 shots, and only made 3.

Perrion Callandret G (Idaho) – Chicago Bulls

Callendret suffered season ending injuries in his junior and senior seasons as a Vandal. Callandret received a spot on the Bulls summer league roster after childhood friend and NBA star Zach LeVine asked the Bulls to consider him. He wanted Callandret to have a chance to prove his worth in the NBA.

Callendret is averaging low minutes on the team, but is shooting an efficient 60% from the field while averaging 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The NBA summer league wraps up Monday night at 6 P.M. as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Las Vegas.

