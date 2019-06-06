How did eastern Washington baseball stars fare in the MLB draft?

Secaucus, N.J. - The MLB draft wrapped up on Wednesday and multiple local ballplayers got picked up.

Among the youngest on the list is Brady Hill, the center fielder and leadoff hitter from Mt. Spokane High School. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 39th round.

Hill earned the MVP award in the Greater Spokane League as he led the Wildcats to a 22-3 record with a trip to the State 3A tournament. Hill led the Greater Spokane League in bases stolen three consecutive years.

Prior to the draft, Hill committed to play college baseball for the Washington State Cougars. He said it's an honor to be drafted, but it doesn't change his plans to play for the Cougs.

Multiple collegiate athletes throughout eastern Washington have been drafted over the last week, they are listed by school below.

Three players from Gonzaga were drafted:

P Casey Legumina: 8th Round – Minnesota Twins

After previously pitching as a closer, Legumina returned to starting this past season. Legumina went 2-0 this season, allowing four runs on 18 hits and 29 strikeouts. Last season as a closer he went 3-3 recording a program-record 13 saves, earning first-team All-WCC honors.

RF Troy Johnston: 17th Round – Miami Marlins

Johnston recorded a .330 batting avg. and .402 on-base percentage. He hit 10 home runs and 46 RBIs.

C Austin Pinorini: 22nd Round – Cleveland Indians

Piniori recorded 43 RBIs over 55 games this season. He had a batting average of .270 and on-base percentage of .367.

Four players from WSU were drafted:

P AJ Block: 17th Round - Detroit Tigers

A left handed pitcher who stands at 6-foot-5, something MLB teams love to see. In this past season he went 0-8 with a 6.06 ERA, but did average 8.6 strikeouts per 9 innings. He's still a junior, so he has a decision to make about whether or not to stay with the Cougars

SS Andres Alvarez: 22nd Round - Pittsburgh Pirates

This senior finished his three-season career for the Cougs earning multiple All Pac-12 honorable mentions.

CF Danny Sinatro: 32nd Round - Los Angeles Dodgers

Son of former Mariners catcher Matt Sinatro, Danny has been WSU's centerfielder for the past three seasons. Out of high school he was drafted in the 40th round to the Cleveland Indians. Now as a junior, he must decide whether to return to Pullman or go to the league.

1B Dillon Plew: 40th Round - Houston Astros

Plew has started at a variety of infield positions including second and third base. He is also a junior.

In addition to Brady Hill, another cougars incoming freshman, Will Simpson was drafted to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round. Simpson attended skyline highschool and was ranked the 8th best prep first baseman in the country, earning offers from UW, Gonzaga, and Nebraska. Although he is currently committed to WSU, we'll see if he plays college ball or takes his talents to the MLB.

One player from the community colleges of Spokane was drafted:

P Reed Harrington: 20th Round – Boston Red Sox

While playing for the Sasquatch, he right-handed pitcher went went 1-1 with 12 saves and 31 strikeouts.

