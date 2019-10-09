House of Charity temporarily expanding services due to weather conditions

SPOKANE, Wash. - The House of Charity will temporarily expand its overflow sleeping program and extend its day services due to emergency weather conditions. The move comes at the request of Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart.

According to a release from Catholic Charities, the overflow sleeping program will allow for 60 additional men to have shelter.

In the release, Catholic Charities offered explanation about the current situation and collaboration with the city.

"In September 2018, the City of Spokane removed funding for 24/7 services. In order to sustain 24/7 services safely, Catholic Charities would have needed additional funds to hire two uniformed police officers and an additional 3-4 full-time janitorial staff to ensure the health and safety of clients, the community and staff. The City of Spokane did not have the necessary supportive funds at that time, so in June 2018 the City of Spokane and Catholic Charities decided jointly to end 24/7 services. Along with that decision, the City of Spokane announced it would open a new shelter with a yet-to-be determine date," the release reads.

The city is currently looking to open a new homeless shelter, but a physical location has not yet been selected.

In late September, the Council entered an agreement that named the Salvation Army as the operator of a new proposed homeless shelter and possible warming shelters.

Earlier this month, three of the four emergency shelters that operated last winter announced they would not be open again this year.

Spokane saw a record amount of snowfall Tuesday night. The snowfall caused several trees to fall around Spokane and some areas saw up to five inches of snow.

