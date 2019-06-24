House fire near Arlington Elementary under investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday around 4:35 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department responded to the 6300 block of N. Altamont St. for a residential structure fire.
The first fire crew reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The incident was upgraded and additional crews responded.
Firefighters contained the fire to one unit and quickly conducted a search of the building to ensure there were no occupants inside. Two pets were rescued unharmed from the home.
The fire was contained and extinguished within 20 minutes of fire crews arriving on scene.
There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.
