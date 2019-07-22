News

Hot weather on the way for the start of your work week

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:19 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:37 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday is going to be hot! 

Temperatures will rise into the high 80s and low 90s. 

Monday will bring some clouds and isolated chances of showers or possible thundershowers. 

Even hotter weather comes Tuesday, with temperatures expected in the mid-90s. 

A break comes Wednesday with a high of 80. 

