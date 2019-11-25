Hope you enjoyed the sunny weather, because it's about to get cold!

SPOKANE, Wash. - We had a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest today – sunshine and temperatures in the 40's-50's. Hope you enjoyed it, because this week it's going to get CHILLY.

Monday we are going to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow in the passes, and a slight chance for valley snowfall.

On Tuesday, we have a good chance for some snow showers in the Panhandle, and possibly in Spokane. Wednesday is when we're really going to feel those cold temps.

It's going to be WINDY with gusts up to 50 mph!