Hooptown, USA: Here's everything you need to know about Hoopfest 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's that time of year again, Hoopfest is back! The world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament returns to Spokane for it's 30th summer and will take over the city June 29-30. Wev'e compiled an all-inclusive list of everything you need to know about "The best basketball weekend on Earth".

What is Hoopfest?

Hoopfest is the largest three-on-three outdoor basketball tournament on Earth, located in beautiful Spokane, Washington. The event features over 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 45 city blocks!

Hoopfest is more than just basketball - the weekend has various shopping, food and interactive entertainment options for everyone! Hoopfest has been a staple of Spokane during the last weekend of June every year since 1990.

Playing in Hoopfest

From the most elite to a brand new player, anyone can participate in Hoopfest! Teams are made up of four players, with three on the court at a time. Games last usually 20-30 minutes. All participants receive a Hoopfest t-shirt.

Check-in

The Ten Capital Team Check-In will be located in between Main Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard west of Stevens in the Bennett Block. Teams can check in from:

Thursday, June 27: 3 PM – 7 PM

Friday, June 28: 11 AM – 7 PM

Saturday, June 29: 7 AM-12 PM (For out-of-town teams only. You may pick up your packet prior to your first game time).

Need to change a player on your team? Fill out a player change form here before 8 am on Saturday, June 29.

Track your team

Teams that are properly registered in Hoopfest 2019 have been given a team number and are listed in the Team Tracker system.

STA Hoop Loop

You can purchase a $2 day pass that will offer you unlimited rides on any Spokane Transit bus routes both days of Hoopfest. You can buy your ticket on any bus. Buses run every 10 m inutes on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where to eat at Hoopfest

A variety of vendors will be set up around Hoopfest to make sure you are nourished before and after you hit the court. Find vendors in Riverfront Park, near the Spokane Arena on along the streets of downtown. Click here for a full list of offerings.

Check out other food deals around Spokane here.

Hoopfest contests

A variety of contests will be held throughout the weekend. Make sure you hit up the Toyota shoot-off, Rodda Paint contest zone and the Slam Dunk competition.

Find out more about contests here.

Want more Hoopfest Swag?

Get one-of-a-kind Hoopfest basketballs and swag only at the Hoopfest Store presented by Nike. Get the best in exclusive customized Hoopfest and Nike gear Thursday through Sunday. Make sure to bring cash or credit card since checks will not be accepted.

Hoopfest Hoopfest unveiled its 2019 game ball on Monday.

Gonzaga legends event

On Thursday night, Gonzaga legends will gather at the Fox Theater at 7 p.m. Former players Kelly Olynyk, Steven Gray, David Pendergraft and Heather Bowman will headline the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $6 and available online at TicketsWest. A VIP ticket package is available for $60 and includes prime seating, a private reception with the players beforehand, a complimentary drink and appetizers, and Gonzaga and Hoopfest swag and posters ready for autographs.

Hooptown USA

When it comes to representing Spokane, basketball is high up on the list. Hoopfest organizers know this, which is why, this year, they’re declaring Spokane as Hooptown USA.

Designed to amplify Spokane’s passion for basketball, Hooptown USA is a community brand that represents a huge part of the city’s culture.

Learn more about Hooptown USA here.

Follow Hoopfest on Social Media and Download the App

From behind-the-scenes coverage to exclusive updates, follow Spokane Hoopfest on social media for all your weekend basketball needs. Make sure to download the Hoopfest App, too! Featuring the Team Tracker option to locate your court, an event map and a breakdown of each day's activities, the app is the best way to navigate the weekend!

Twitter: @SpokaneHoopfest

Facebook: @SpokaneHoopfest

Instagram: @SpokaneHoopfest

Website: spokanehoopfest.net

