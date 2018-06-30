Hoopfest 2018 street closures

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The following streets will be closed for Hoopfest events beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., and lasting through Sunday around 10 p.m.

First Avenue from Post to Howard Street

Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street

Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street

Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street

Spokane Falls Boulevard from Bernard to Lincoln Street

Summit Parkway from Monroe to Lincoln Street

Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street

Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street

Dean Avenue from Howard to Washington Street

Post Street from Main to First Avenue

Wall Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue

Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard

Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue

Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue

Cars must be moved from these streets by 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29 or they will be towed.