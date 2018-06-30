Hoopfest 2018 street closures
SPOKANE, Wash. - The following streets will be closed for Hoopfest events beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., and lasting through Sunday around 10 p.m.
- First Avenue from Post to Howard Street
- Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street
- Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street
- Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street
- Spokane Falls Boulevard from Bernard to Lincoln Street
- Summit Parkway from Monroe to Lincoln Street
- Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street
- Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street
- Dean Avenue from Howard to Washington Street
- Post Street from Main to First Avenue
- Wall Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue
- Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard
- Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue
- Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue
Cars must be moved from these streets by 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29 or they will be towed.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Freeman survivors form Hoopfest team
- One woman hospitalized, dog killed in Spokane Valley fire
- Hoopfest-like competition could soon be coming to China
- Mutual trust, the goal of Spokane Police Activities League Hoopfest team
- Hundreds attend immigration rally in Spokane
- ParaSport Spokane athletes shine at Hoopfest