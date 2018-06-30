Hoopfest 2018 street closures

News

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 04:04 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 07:04 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The following streets will be closed for Hoopfest events beginning on Friday at 7 p.m., and lasting through Sunday around 10 p.m.

  • First Avenue from Post to Howard Street
  • Sprague Avenue from Howard to Monroe Street
  • Riverside Avenue from Bernard to Monroe Street
  • Main Avenue from Lincoln to Browne Street  
  • Spokane Falls Boulevard from Bernard to Lincoln Street
  • Summit Parkway from Monroe to Lincoln Street
  • Broadway Avenue from Monroe to Post Street
  • Mallon Avenue from Monroe to Howard Street
  • Dean Avenue from Howard to Washington Street
  • Post Street from Main to First Avenue
  • Wall Street from Spokane Falls Boulevard to First Avenue
  • Howard Street from Main to Spokane Falls Boulevard
  • Stevens Avenue from Washington Street Bridge to Riverside Avenue
  • Washington Street from N. River Drive to Sprague Avenue

Cars must be moved from these streets by 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29 or they will be towed.

