Hoopfest 'Tape Team' transforms downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Downtown Spokane has once again transformed into Basketball City USA.

As the clock struck 7 p.m. Friday night, dozens of streets were shut down and forklifts carrying basketball hoops replaced the evening traffic.

More than 400 courts covering 42 city blocks will be ready for the 6,000+ teams come Saturday morning, all thanks to volunteers who worked for hours Friday night.

Close to 150 volunteers, known as the Hoopfest "Tape Team," outlined hundreds of courts with yellow tape - the whole process only took a few hours.