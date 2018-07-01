Hoopfest-like competition could soon be coming to China
A Hoopfest-like competition could soon be coming to China.
Supporters of the idea were in Spokane Saturday, seeing what our 3-on-3 tournament is all about.
They say they were impressed with the way it brings the entire community together, and hope to replicate that all the way in Beijing.
Gengqi Yaang says he thinks the tournament they create in China could possibly get even bigger than what we see here in the Lilac City.
