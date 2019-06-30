Hoopfest 2019 is underway

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The courts were crowded for Hoopfest 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest 2019 is officially underway.

The largest 3-on-3 tournament in the world and one of Spokane's greatest traditions kicked off bright and early Saturday morning.

Hoopfest has been the staple of Spokane since 1990- and for good reason. This year's event features over 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 45 city blocks. With the event's popularity each year, it's easy to see why Spokane has taken on the name 'Hooptown, USA.'

