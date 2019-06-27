Hoopfest 2019 brackets are up!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest has released the tournament brackets! More than 6,000 teams can now find out who they're up against for Hoopfest 2019.

The brackets will list your team's court location, first game time and opponents. You can view them on Hoopfest's Team Tracker HERE.

The very first games of the weekend tip-off at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29. The other festivities will get under way Thursday, June 27.

Team Check-In starts at 3:00 p.m. Thursday. It will be located on the Bennett Block this year, in between Spokane Falls Blvd. and Main Ave. across from the Looff Carrousel. Your team can check in during the following times:

Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (out-of-town teams ONLY)

The Hoopfest Store will also be located on the Bennett Block. It will be open during the following hours:

Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

