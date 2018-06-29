Hoopfest 2018 Schedule of Events

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can find the full schedule of events for each day of Hoopfest weekend below:

Friday:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ten Capital Team Check-In

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Hoopfest Store

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifying)

5 p.m. Hoopfest TBT Pod at Lewis and Clark High School (Street Party begins at 3 p.m.)

Saturday:

6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: STA Hoop Loop

7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: KXLY4's GMNW Special Hoopfest coverage (You can watch LIVE on KXLY.com)

7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Hoopfest Store

7:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies and National Anthem

8 a.m.: Tip-Off

9 a.m. to 6 pm.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifying)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Qualifying)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Qualifying)

2 p.m.: Seagals Performance

2:05 p.m.: Slam Dunk Competition (Qualifying)

5 p.m.: KXLY4 News at 5

6 p.m.: KXLY4 News at 6

7:30 p.m.: Hoopfest TBT Pod at Lewis and Clark High School (Street Party begins at 5 p.m.)

Don't miss KXLY4's Hoopfest coverage at 7:30, 5, and 6!

Sunday:

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: STA Hoop Loop

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hoopfest Store

7:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies and National Anthem

8 a.m.: Tip-off

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Semifinals)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Qualifying)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifiying)

10:55 a.m.: Seagals Performance

12 p.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Finals)

12:30 p.m.: Co-Ed Elite Championship

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Semifinals)

2:30 p.m.: Women's Elite Championship

2:30 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Finals)

3 p.m.: Slam Dunk Competition (Finals)

3:30 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Finals)

5:35 p.m.: Men's 6-Foot-And-Under Elite Championship

6:20 p.m.: Men's Open Elite Championship