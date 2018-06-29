Hoopfest 2018 Schedule of Events
SPOKANE, Wash. - You can find the full schedule of events for each day of Hoopfest weekend below:
Friday:
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ten Capital Team Check-In
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Hoopfest Store
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifying)
5 p.m. Hoopfest TBT Pod at Lewis and Clark High School (Street Party begins at 3 p.m.)
Saturday:
6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: STA Hoop Loop
7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: KXLY4's GMNW Special Hoopfest coverage (You can watch LIVE on KXLY.com)
7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Hoopfest Store
7:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies and National Anthem
8 a.m.: Tip-Off
9 a.m. to 6 pm.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifying)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Qualifying)
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Qualifying)
2 p.m.: Seagals Performance
2:05 p.m.: Slam Dunk Competition (Qualifying)
5 p.m.: KXLY4 News at 5
6 p.m.: KXLY4 News at 6
7:30 p.m.: Hoopfest TBT Pod at Lewis and Clark High School (Street Party begins at 5 p.m.)
Sunday:
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: STA Hoop Loop
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hoopfest Store
7:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies and National Anthem
8 a.m.: Tip-off
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Semifinals)
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Qualifying)
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifiying)
10:55 a.m.: Seagals Performance
12 p.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Finals)
12:30 p.m.: Co-Ed Elite Championship
1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Semifinals)
2:30 p.m.: Women's Elite Championship
2:30 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Finals)
3 p.m.: Slam Dunk Competition (Finals)
3:30 p.m.: Toyota Shootoff (Finals)
5:35 p.m.: Men's 6-Foot-And-Under Elite Championship
6:20 p.m.: Men's Open Elite Championship
