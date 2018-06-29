Hoopfest 2018 Schedule of Events--Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest weekend 2018 is underway, and there are some many cool events you won't want to miss!

If you're not sure where to spend your time tomorrow, we've got the official schedule of events right here:

6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: STA Hoop Loop

7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: KXLY4's GMNW Special Hoopfest coverage (You can watch LIVE on KXLY.com)

7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Hoopfest Store

7:55 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies and National Anthem

8 a.m.: Tip-Off

9 a.m. to 6 pm.: Toyota Shootoff (Qualifying)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Youth Free Throw Contest (Qualifying)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 3-pt Hot Shot Contest (Qualifying)

2 p.m.: Seagals Performance

2:05 p.m.: Slam Dunk Competition (Qualifying)

5 p.m.: KXLY4 News at 5

6 p.m.: KXLY4 News at 6

7:30 p.m.: Hoopfest TBT Pod at Lewis and Clark High School (Street Party begins at 5 p.m.)

Don't miss KXLY4's Hoopfest coverage at 7:30, 5, and 6!