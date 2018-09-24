News

Honor Flight Monday 'the best thing that has ever happened' to local veterans

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 08:40 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the trip of a lifetime that some local veterans have been waiting years for. 

On Monday, more than 100 veterans will take off from Spokane, on an Honor Flight bound for Washington, D.C. The free trip is a way to say thank you to the men and women who gave so much to our country. 

Harrison, Idaho residents Sarge and Fran will be on that flight. Sarge served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he met Fran, who was also serving in the Marines. 

They've traveled the world, but still have one place they want to visit.  They'll get to go there on Monday, thanks to Honor Flight. 

"I'm thankful because if it hadn't been for the Honor Flight, I probably wouldn't see the memorial," Sarge said. 

"It was a great gesture. They are trying to pay back and make up for what other people did, you know. It's nice," Fran said. 

