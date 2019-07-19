Homeless woman arrested for allegedly trafficking meth from Spokane to Latah County

Latah County Sheriff Crystal Schrecengost was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Latah Co.

LATAH CO., Idaho - A homeless woman was arrested for reportedly trafficking methamphetamine into Latah County from Spokane.

Pullman Radio News reported 39-year-old Crystal Schrecengost was pulled over on U.S. Highway 95, north of Potlatch on Monday morning. The Quad Cities Drug Task Force made the traffic stop as part of their investigation.

Authorities said they found 35 grams of meth, 35 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag with a capsule filled with an unknown brown substance and a glass pipe with burnt residue inside the vehicle. A scale and plastic bags were also reportedly found in Schrecengost’s possession.

Schrecengost was arrested for meth trafficking, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. She is being held in the Latah County Jail on $25,000 bond.

A passenger in the vehicle, John Bordley, was arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant.