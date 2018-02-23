Home and Yard show runs this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Home and Yard Show opened Thursday, and runs through the weekend. It's a great place to get ideas and inspiration for your next big home improvement project.
Organizers say they're bringing spring and summer to the Inland Northwest a little early.
“This is just the huge kick off to spring and regardless of what it's doing outside,” said owner Cheryl Custer-Branz. “A lot of the landscapers started their displays last weekend all in preparation for the show.”
There are some impressive displays, and plenty of professionals are on hand to answer your questions and help you plan just about anything you can dream up. The Home and Yard Show runs through the weekend at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.
You can find more info here.
