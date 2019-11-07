Holocaust survivor and step-sister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, to share story in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss will tell her story in Spokane on Thursday night.
Schloss, who is the step-sister of Anne Frank, will tell her story of survival, loss and triumph.
Schloss survived escape from her homeland in Austria, according to her website. She spent two years hiding in Amsterdam and was captured on her 15th birthday. She then spent nine months in the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, where she tragically lost her father and brother.
Through her public talks, Schloss spreads the message of peace and love. She has also weaved those themes into her three books; “Eva’s Story,” “The Promise” and “After Auschwitz.”
Thursday night’s event has been moved to the First Interstate Center for the Arts to accommodate a larger crowd. Tickets are still available for purchase and all proceeds will support Jewish life in the Inland Northwest.
Click here for more information on tickets.
