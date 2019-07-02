News

Holiday impacts SCRAPS operations

SPOKANE, Wash. - Due to the 4th of July holiday, the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) shelter will be closed on Thursday, July 4.

Additionally, SCRAPS will not be hosting a public vaccination clinic on Wednesday, July 3, but will operate on its regular schedule starting next Wednesday, July 10.

In the meantime, SCRAPS has a kitten adoption special running until the end of business hours on Wednesday, July 3. Adoption fees have been reduced to $20.

