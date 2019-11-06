Spokane Police arrest suspect in connection to hit-and-run that injured a child

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run in North Spokane that sent a child to the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Damon J. Ashe.

According to Spokane Police, Ashe was arrested in the 2700 block of North Pines Road on Tuesday, after he called in to report his 1998 Buick Regal as stolen.

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run, and his Buick was found, hidden outside of the city.

Ashe is a convicted felon without a valid driver's license.

Previously, witnesses called in, saying that a maroon, early 2000's Buick Regal sedan hit a child crossing the street near Post Street and Alice Avenue, then drove off, heading northbound on Post.

Witnesses reported that the child was laying motionless in the road, but when police arrived, he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The child was taken to the hospital. A source close to the family tells 4 News Now the 11-year-old boy was crossing the street with his younger brother to get ice cream from a nearby Zips when the hit and-run happened. The boy injured his foot and suffered a broken shoulder, according to the family source.