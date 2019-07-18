Historic Patsy Clark mansion in Browne's Addition is up for sale

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Patsy Clark mansion is up for sale.

The historic building was built in 1887 and is a grand 11,422 square feet. The property was designed by Kirtland Cutter, a renowned architect, for mining millionaire Patsy Clark.

According to the mansion’s listing on the historic register, Cutter traveled the world, collecting materials and furnishings for the house. The exterior sandstone is from Italy, the brick was made in St. Louis and the stained-glass windows were made by Louis Comfort Tiffany in New York City.

Clark live in the mansion until his death in 1915. His wife, Mary, stayed in the house until 1926.

It was then sold to Eugen Enloe, who sold it again in 1950.

The mansion has had many purposes over the years; not only was it a home, but it served as the Francis Lester Inn restaurant until 1982. It was then restored at Pasty Clark’s Restaurant.

Currently, the mansion is the home to the Eyman, Allison, Hunter and Jones law firm.

"We want to sell when we want to, not because we have to," John Allison said in a video highlighting the features of the mansion.

The mansion has been on the national historic register since 1975 and the Spokane register since 2004.