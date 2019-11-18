Historic Coeur d'Alene home moves again, wheeled down city streets

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Museum of North Idaho is getting a brand-new addition from an old source – the historic J.C. White House.

Saturday morning, the 116-year-old house was wheeled down the streets of Coeur d'Alene, coming to its final resting place at the base of Tubbs Hill, serving as the new home of the Museum of North Idaho. Previously, the house was under the ownership of John Swallow, who had intended to restore the home after ferrying it across Lake Coeur d'Alene last year.

The Museum of North Idaho is currently at 115 Northwest Boulevard, though the organization has been looking for a new location for decades. Their facility has no heating, ventilation or air conditioning, and is too small to display all the Museum's items. Additionally, the City wants the land vacated for improvements to the City Park.

