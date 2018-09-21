Historic Coeur d'Alene home makes move across lake

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A unique scene took place Thursday morning/afternoon on Lake Coeur d'Alene as crews transported an old historic home from one side of the lake to the other.

The White House, a 115-year-old home on the lake's shore, was lifted off its original foundation, placed on a flatbed truck, and moved across the lake.

It was originally used to the house the president of Coeur d'Alene College in the early 1900s. For the last ten years, it' was used for administrative officials in the Orchard Ridge Retirement Community.

The home was just purchased by John Swallow, who plans to restore it to its early 1900s glory.