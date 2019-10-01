Hike with zombies at Riverside State Park on Oct. 19

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Does a haunted hike in the woods sound like fun to you? Then you will not want to miss the annual Zombie Hike in Riverside State Park.

Those brave enough to enter will walk a half mile, through haunted exhibits and (fake) blood-thirsty zombies. Some even call it the “scariest half mile.”

Parental discretion is advised and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

If you prefer to do the scaring, consider signing up to be a volunteer zombie. Volunteers will need a costume, but can have their makeup done by a local artist.

This year’s event is set to take place on October 19 at 7 p.m. The hike starts at the 7-Mile Airstrip.

Tickets are $10 for those 10 and older. Children under 10 are $5. All proceeds benefit the Riverside State Park Foundation.

Riverside State Park is a 12,000-acre camping park located on the Spokane and Little Spokane rivers. The park provides a variety of recreational activities, including miles of hiking, biking, off-road and equestrian trails, water sports, interpretive activities and more.

