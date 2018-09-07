Hike to honor Tyler Hilinski set for Saturday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tyler Hilinski's family, along with the Hilinski's Hope Foundation, will host a hike Saturday morning to honor the late WSU quarterback.

Tyler's Hike will kick off at Kamiak Butte State Park's Pine Ridge Trail Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. ahead of the Cougs' home opener against San Jose State. Kamiak Butte is 14 miles north of Pullman and was one of Tyler's favorite places to visit.

Tyler took his own life in January. He was just 21-years-old. In June, Tyler's parents shared he was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 1 Chronic Traumatic Encephalathopy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans and others with a history of repetitive head trauma.

The Hilinski family formed the Hilinski's Hope Foundation to promote mental health among student athletes and change the conversation surrounding mental illness.

"Who Tyler was will never die. His name will never cease to exist," his brother Kelly said in an interview with KXLY4 in May. "We're hoping to spread Tyler's name. We're hoping to scream it to the heavens and you know, get it out to every corner of the world."

To order a Hilinski's Hope wristband, email kym@hilinskishope.org. To make a donation to Hilinski's Hope, click here. To call the national suicide prevention hotline, dial 1-800-273-8255.