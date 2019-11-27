Power restored for thousands across the INW, but more outages likely on the way

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Power has been restored to the majority of Inland Power, Avista and Kootenai Electric customers across the region.

A windstorm that started early Wednesday knocked out power to nearly 2,000 people in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Over 1,000 Inland Power customers lost power east of Chattaroy. Their power, along with several hundred more in Bonner County, have since had their power restore.

It was a similar situation for Avista and Kootenai Electric customers in the Hope, Priest River and Hayden areas.

These outages are likely just the beginning. A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of the North Idaho panhandle and northeastern Washington until midnight. Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The Moses Lake and Spokane areas are under a Wind Advisory. Gusts there are expected to reach 55 mph.

Avista has crews on standby to make repairs and restore outages. The company said Tuesday it had prepared internal resources, contracted resources and mutual assistance.

Avista is advising anyone experiencing a power outage to take the following steps:

Turn off all appliances that were on before an outage

Unplug electronic equipment, including computers

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power is back

Leave a porch light on to help Avista crews identify homes with outages

Customers are also urged to call 1-800-227-9187 to report downed lines. You can also report issues or outages through the Avista app.