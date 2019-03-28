Driver with blown tires leads WSP troopers on 50-mile chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A high speed chase ended with a bang outside of Creston Wednesday night. The chase began when a Washington State Patrol trooper saw a truck with three people in it speeding on I-90 near Four Lakes, about 15 miles west of Spokane.

The trooper tried to pull over the F-150 but the driver, 26-year-old Jaime Balderas from Pasco, refused to stop and sped up in attempt to get away.

Washington State Patrol said the Balderas eventually exited I-90 onto Highway 2 and led law enforcement through the towns of Reardan and Davenport, with speeds reaching up 100 mph.

According to WSP, the truck ran through several spike strips which popped its tires. Video sent to KXLY by viewer Kevin Marcom showed the truck speeding along the highway on its rims with sparks flying out from under it.

Balderas' truck hit another car in Reardan, but that driver was not hurt. Troopers were finally able to stop the truck using a PIT maneuver, causing the truck to rollover. The chase ended just outside of Creston, nearly 50 miles from where it began.

Balderas, 26-year-old Ivan Valdez, and 44-year-old Michael Figueroa were all taken into custody.

WSP said Balderas was charged with Driving Under the Influence and felony eluding.

