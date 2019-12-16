High carbon monoxide levels force evacuation at East Central apartment building

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - An apartment building in East Central Spokane was evacuated Monday morning because of high carbon monoxide levels.

The apartment is near N. Magnolia St. and E. Sprague Ave.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said three people -- two adults and one child -- were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Residents had been using generators to heat their units because the apartment building's power had been shut off days ago due to concerns of poor wiring and a threat of a fire, according to the Spokane Fire Dept.

The situation left the tenants without a method to heat their units. Fire officials said the residents used three generators that were placed on a roof near the unit's windows to power portable space heaters and other electronic devices. Extension cords were run throughout the second floor to accommodate the needs of the tenants.

Fire officials said the exhaust from the generators vented back into the cracked windows, causing a rapidly increasing level of carbon monoxide to accumulate.

"The seriousness of this situation cannot be overstated. We were exceptionally fortunate that everyone survived this morning," the fire department said in a release.

4 Degrees manages the upper level of the property where the apartments are. The company's owner, Jordan Tamplen, said starting today, the building's owner will pay for hotel rooms for everyone displaced until they can return to their homes. Tamplen said he was not aware of tenants returning to the building and using the alternative heat source, until authorities notified the agency.

Chief Schaeffer said there were no carbon monoxide alarms in the apartments. Tamplen said his records showed each unit had the required alarms. He noted that it is possible for tenants to disable or remove those alarms and the agency wouldn't know if that happened until the apartment is vacated.

Templen said 4 Degrees is concerned for the well-being of the tenants and hopes everyone is okay.

