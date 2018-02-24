Hero dog shot three times trying to save family

DES MOINES, Wash. - A Des Moines, Washington family says their dog saved his teenage owner's life, but was shot three times in the process. That dog is in the hospital.

According to KOMO News, 16-year-old Javier Mercado was home alone when he heard several people break into his house. He hid in a closet and called 911. Meanwhile, Rex, the family's German shepherd, ran to defend him.

Rex bit one of the burglars, who then shot him three times. Police arrived seconds later, and the burglars fled.

Rex is stable and awaiting surgery at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Seattle.

The Des Moines community has already raised almost $45,000 for Rex's medical bills.