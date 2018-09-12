Here they are-- the newest stars on Dancing With the Stars

Here's your first look at all the stars and their partners who will be competing for the next Mirrorball trophy!

An Olympian, a teen Disney star and one of "The Dukes of Hazzard" will all be in the running.

The cast of the 27th season of "Dancing With the Stars" was announced this morning on ABC's "Good Morning America."

“Bachelorette” fan favorite Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, “Harry Potter” actress Evanna Lynch, and former NFL player DeMarcus Ware are just a few of the celebrities high stepping their way into this year's hit ABC's show.

You'lll also see "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider, country radio personality Bobby Bones, comedian Nikki Glaser, actor Juan Pablo DiPace, Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim, model Alexis Ren, Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead, Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, “Facts of Life” actress Nancy McKeon, and pop star Tinashe.