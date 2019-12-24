Here's where you can get ZOME Design's new Gonzaga High Five T-shirt
SPOKANE, Wash. - In celebration of the Zag's climb to number one, ZOME Design's has created a new T-shirt.
The theme is "high-five" to commemorate the fifth time the Zags have achieved the number one seed.
If you want one, you'll need to order it by December 30.
CLICK HERE to get yours.
