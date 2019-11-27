Here's where you can get a warm, free meal on Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here's a list of local places offering a warm, free meal on Thanksgiving:
Salvation Army
222 E. Indiana Ave
Thursday: 5- 6:30 p.m.
City Gate
170 S. Madison St.
Wednesday: 1 p.m.
Green City Saloon
18221 E. Appleway, Spokane Valley
Thursday: 1 p.m.
VFW Post 3067
29 E. 1st St. Deer Park
Thursday: 1-4 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
223 S. Hallett St PO Box 639, Medical Lake
Thursday: 2-4 p.m.
St. Mary of the Rosary
502 E. Main Avenue, Chewelah
Thursday: 5-7 p.m.
Mid-City Senior Center
1222 W. Second
Thursday: 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
House of Charity
32 W. Pacific
Thursday: 11 a.m.
