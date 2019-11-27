News

Here's where you can get a warm, free meal on Thanksgiving

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:27 PM PST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:31 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here's a list of local places offering a warm, free meal on Thanksgiving:  

Salvation Army 
222 E. Indiana Ave 
Thursday: 5- 6:30 p.m. 

City Gate
170 S. Madison St.
Wednesday: 1 p.m. 

Green City Saloon 
18221 E. Appleway, Spokane Valley 
Thursday: 1 p.m. 

VFW Post 3067 
29 E. 1st St. Deer Park 
Thursday: 1-4 p.m. 

St. John’s Lutheran Church 
223 S. Hallett St PO Box 639, Medical Lake
Thursday: 2-4 p.m. 

St. Mary of the Rosary
502 E. Main Avenue, Chewelah
Thursday: 5-7 p.m. 

Mid-City Senior Center 
1222 W. Second 
Thursday: 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. 

House of Charity
32 W. Pacific 
Thursday: 11 a.m. 

