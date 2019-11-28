Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Here's when the Spokane Airport will be the busiest this holiday weekend Here's when the Spokane Airport will be the busiest this holiday weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Turkeys are thawing as families around the Inland Northwest prepare for Thanksgiving. For many families, their guests are still on the way.

AAA says Americans could set a travel record with millions of people driving and flying this holiday.

“I’m here to pick up my daughter Kate,” said Scott Armstrong, as he waited anxiously at the Spokane International Airport. “It’s been about three months. She went to Portland State University, she’s a freshman there.”

Despite being one of the busiest travel days of the year, the airport was eerily quiet. No flights were canceled and only three were delayed.

3 flight delays

0 cancelations

2 screaming babies



Otherwise, things are pretty quiet at @iflyspokane tonight. #ThanksgivingTravel #iflyspokane pic.twitter.com/N6iiDrwrgr — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) November 28, 2019

“It surprised me a lot,” said Nicole Kimball who flew in from Anchorage. “I thought ‘oh maybe it’s just a cute small airport and Anchorage was pretty dead this morning too so maybe people aren’t traveling.’”

The airport expects Thursday to be even more quiet. Things will start to pick up over the weekend, officials say.

Sunday between 5-6 a.m. is expected to be the busiest time.