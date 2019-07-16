Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday morning

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Tuesday! You may have got sprinkled on yesterday and the possibility of light showers will continue this morning. Throughout the day it will be cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Here's what's going on this morning:

"If they want to leave, they can leave."

That was the President, doubling down on his message to four minority Democratic congresswomen who he targeted with offensive tweets over the weekend. Now 'the Squad,' as the lawmakers are calling themselves, are telling Americans President Trump's "bigoted" attacks are a "distraction." While many republicans have stayed silent, Eastern WA Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers called the tweets "wrong." The fallout around Capitol Hill is sure to continue today.

An unexpected delay in hearing for Freeman shooter

There has been an unexpected delay in a court hearing for a local teenager who admitted to opening fire inside Freeman High School in September of 2017. Caleb Sharpe faces 55 charges, including murder. The hearing will determine is Caleb Sharpe will be tried as a juvenile or an adult-- a decision which will vastly impact his potential sentence if he is convicted. The hearing was supposed to continue today, but will now be in recess as some new information has just been provided by a doctor for the defense.

Central WA fire burning 12 square miles

As of the last official update, the Powerline Fire just south of Vantage is burning 7,800 acres. That's 12.18 square miles of fire. There are 250 people from around the whole state working to fight it. They say they're getting a handle on it, though. They last reported it was about half contained. Level 2 evacuation notices are still in effect for a few homes near the fire. The latest info is here.